Frances R. Larson, 97
WESTBOROUGH - Frances R. Larson, 97, of Westborough, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Albert C. Larson.
Born in Shrewsbury, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Catherine Bisceglia. She was educated in Shrewsbury and was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School.
Frances was employed as a secretary for Astra Pharmaceutical prior to her retirement.
She enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking.
She is survived by one son, Alan Larson and his wife, Nancy, of Eads, TN, one daughter, Francine Robo and her husband, James, of Virginia Beach, VA, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Burial services will take place privately in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020