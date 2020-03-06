|
Frances A. (Murray) Maino, 84
WORCESTER - Frances A. (Murray) Maino passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 84 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Frances was predeceased by her loving husband Albert, her dear siblings, Rose I. Murray, Margaret M. McGarry, M. Theresa Deiana, Genevieve T. Mahassel, Helena L. Gallerani, Louis L. Murray, and Walter J. Murray, Jr. She was also predeceased by a beloved niece, Maureen E. Deiana, and two dear nephews, John Hemple and Pat Pavini. She leaves her children, Rose M., Theresa M. Andes and her husband Matthew of Worcester, Albert A. Maino, Jr. and his wife Felicia of West Boylston, and Michael B. Maino and his wife Joanne of Ipswich, MA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren whom she treasured dearly: Christal, Alicia, David, Molly Frances, Anthony, Matthew, Jackson, Maxwell, and Sarah; and 36 beloved nieces and nephews.
Frances was born on January 11, 1936 in New Bedford, Mass., the daughter of the late Helena (Gilgan) and Walter J. Murray. She was raised in Grafton and was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School and attended the Salter School. Frances met her husband Al while she was a polio patient at the former Lakeville Hospital, stricken as a teenager at the peak of the 1952 epidemic. Frances miraculously regained the use of her legs after the birth of her first daughter. She and Albert settled in West Boylston to raise their family and lived there 40 years before moving to Worcester in 1996. Frances was a woman of great faith with a missionary spirit. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel parish for over four decades, active in the Women's Club, altar preparations, and CCD.
Frances spent her entire life caring for others, that is her legacy. As a young adult she would often visit the youth at the former John Augustus Hall in West Boylston. Frances was employed by Catholic Charities for many years and worked as a home health aide caring for the elderly and disabled before moving on to provide private care for patients with Alzheimer's Disease. She loved children and later in her life spent several years as a nanny, which she considered a labor of love. She made regular visits to area nursing homes to brighten the days of the sick and lonely. For Frances, there was always someone to visit and care for, which she did with generosity of heart and spirit. She enjoyed gardening, and was a doting grandmother in the true sense of the word.
Always adventurous, she learned to ski in her late 30s, not wanting to be left behind when her family hit the slopes. Frances and her husband Al were year-round campers and many winters were spent skiing as a family in Dummerston, VT. Both Frances and Al loved the Hampton Falls, New Hampshire area and were summer residents of Wakeda Campground. In retirement, she and Al were grateful for winters in Myrtle Beach and their beloved Vero Beach, FL. The ocean was always calling Frances.
The family is forever grateful for the compassionate caregivers of the Memory Care Unit at The Hermitage HealthCare in Worcester, and Beacon Hospice Care of Leominster, Mass.
Frances generously donated her body to medical education and research. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 West Boylston St., West Boylston, Mass. In lieu of flowers, please remember all those struggling with Alzheimer's disease in your prayers.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020