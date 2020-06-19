Frances Maino
POSTPONED FUNERAL

Frances A. (Murray) Maino

Worcester - The funeral Mass scheduled for Frances A. (Murray) Maino, who died February 27th, to be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, West Boylston on Saturday, June 20th has been postponed until further notice.

www.faybrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
