Frances Maino

POSTPONED FUNERAL
Frances A. (Murray) Maino
Worcester - The funeral Mass scheduled for Frances A. (Murray) Maino, who died February 27th, to be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, West Boylston on Saturday, June 20th has been postponed until further notice.
www.faybrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.