Frances T. (Campo) McGee, 93
Whitinsville - Frances T. (Campo) McGee, 93, passed away at St. Camillus Health Center on May 12, 2020, a few weeks shy of her 94th birthday. Her husband of 45 years, William McGee, passed away in August of 1991.
Frances is survived by her four children, Donna Crossman of North Oxford, Timothy McGee and his wife Cristina of Worcester, Thomas McGee of Weymouth, and Ellen Halsdorff of Douglas, as well as by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister and a brother, Joan Dion and Richard Campo, and by her sisters-in-law, Arlene Campo, Yvette Campo and Marie Campo, her brother-in-law, Jerry McGee, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Louise McGee, who passed shortly after birth in 1949, and by siblings, Bernice Belanger Benoit, Earleen Lesco, Anthony Campo, Jr., Robert Campo, Kenneth Campo and Lillian Susienka. She was born in Whitinsville on June 1, 1926 and was the daughter of Anthony and Louise (White) Campo.
Franny worked various jobs during her lifetime, but retired as a Nurses Aide at the former Westboro State Hospital, where she had worked many years. Her primary and preferred occupation was always caring for her family & extended family, something at which she excelled.
At Franny's request, there will be no calling hours and her burial will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020