Frances T. O'Day



Worcester - We lost our "Queen Mum", Frances T. (Reed) O'Day, on Friday, November 20, 2020. Frances passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.



Calling Hours, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester. Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston Street, Worcester.



Complete obituary in the Telegram on Monday.