Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape
468 Stony Brook Road
Brewster, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape
468 Stony Brook Road
Brewster, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Holden, MA
View Map
Frances Pronski-Stephens Obituary
Frances A. Pronski-Stephens 96

Holden - Frances A. Pronski-Stephens 96, formerly of Brewster and Holden, MA, Passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020.

Born in Worcester, the daughter of Frank A. Pronski and Nellie Dainys Pronski. She was a graduate of Boston University and Simmons College and was an Associate Professor of Business Administration at Mt. Wachusett Community College in Gardner. She retired to the cape in the late 1980's.

She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Pauline Hall, a niece Francesca Hall, as well as her husband Charles J. Stephens. She leaves her brother-in-law Edward Szczepaniak, 4 nieces and 1 nephew and 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew. She also leaves her very close friend and guardian Ann B. Furey who faithfully oversaw her care in her last years. Always making sure she received the best care possible.

Visitation will be at Our Lady of the Cape 468 Stony Brook Road, Brewster, MA, on Monday March 9th at 10A.M with a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 11 AM.

Burial will take place in Holden, MA at St. Mary's Cemetery on Tuesday @ 11A.M.

In lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Cape Parish, P.O. Box 1799, Brewster, MA 02631

Morris O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home , 678 Main Street, Harwich, Ma is in care of the arrangements. Notes of comfort to the family at www.MorrisO'ConnorBlute.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
