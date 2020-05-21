|
Frances (Amari) Ranieri
Lancaster - Frances M. (Amari) Ranieri, 96, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Rocco J. Ranieri, who died in 2010. She is survived by her son, John A. Ranieri of Lancaster; two brothers, Salvatore Amari of Clinton; and Anthony Amari & his wife Debra of New Mexico; several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Frances was born in Haverhill, daughter of Italian immigrants Joseph & Lena (Durso) Amari. She graduated from the Haverhill High School, Class of 1941 and achieved her secretarial certifications from Burdett College and Northeastern University. Throughout her professional career, Fran worked as an Executive Secretary for the Haverhill Box Board Company, Western Electric, Phillips Academy, and the Van Brode Company. As a woman of great faith, she taught CCD for many years in her home parishes, first as a devout member of St. Rita's in Haverhill and later with St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. With a lifelong passion for music and dancing, Fran enjoyed telling the story of skipping high school one sunny day to attend a concert of the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. She continued to dance to his music and the music of big bands throughout her final years. With her easy going, fun-loving personality, Fran was a social being who always lent a kind word and smile to those she encountered. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. No calling hours will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Frances Ranieri to: Amedisys Foundation, c/o Beacon Hospice, 36 Williams St., Leominster, MA 01453. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 29, 2020