Frances E. (Naple) Rondeau, 72
Jacksonville, NC - Frances E. (Naple) Rondeau, 72, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Worcester, passed away in her home on Sunday, September 15th.
Frances is survived by her husband of 52 years, James A. Rondeau; three sisters, Betty Ann Crom of Jacksonville, NC, Peggy Desautel of Pennsylvania and Sandra Gould of Worcester and many nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Rondeau was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Kanz) Naple and graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester. She worked for many years at the former H.H. Brown Shoe and Capital Shoe and then went to work in the healthcare industry as a home health aide for the elderly.
Frances moved to North Carolina with her husband in 2009 and enjoyed going out to dinner at all the local restaurants. She enjoyed traveling whenever possible and could often be found doing painting or crafting projects.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 10:30 AM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 5 to 7 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Frances may be made to MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02130.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019