Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Rondeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Naple) Rondeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances (Naple) Rondeau Obituary
Frances E. (Naple) Rondeau, 72

Jacksonville, NC - Frances E. (Naple) Rondeau, 72, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Worcester, passed away in her home on Sunday, September 15th.

Frances is survived by her husband of 52 years, James A. Rondeau; three sisters, Betty Ann Crom of Jacksonville, NC, Peggy Desautel of Pennsylvania and Sandra Gould of Worcester and many nephews and nieces.

Mrs. Rondeau was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Kanz) Naple and graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester. She worked for many years at the former H.H. Brown Shoe and Capital Shoe and then went to work in the healthcare industry as a home health aide for the elderly.

Frances moved to North Carolina with her husband in 2009 and enjoyed going out to dinner at all the local restaurants. She enjoyed traveling whenever possible and could often be found doing painting or crafting projects.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 10:30 AM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 5 to 7 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Frances may be made to MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02130.

To share a memory of Frances, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now