Francis Mary Sena
Worcester - Frances M. (Grenier) Sena, 82, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 19, 2019 in St. Francis Rehab & Nursing Center, 101 Plantation St. Her husband of 45 years, Joseph F. Sena, Sr. died in 2001.
She leaves two daughters, Sandra Vassar of Worcester and Lisa LaBak and her husband Rick LaBak of Worcester; five grandchildren, Kenneth and wife Nicole, Melissa and husband Justin, Alicia, Joseph and Christopher, 6 great-grandchildren, a sister, Andrea Morin and three brothers, Paul Grenier, James Grenier and John Grenier and many nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her son, Joseph F. Sena, Jr. She was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John and Thofelia (Osper) Grenier and has lived in Worcester all of her life. Frances was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School.
Mrs. Sena worked for more than 40 years for Bradlee's Department Store where she managed the Jewelry Counter and was often associated by her customer's as "Mrs. B". She retired many years ago. Mrs. Sena was a member of St. Stephen's Church. She and her husband spent many years as active members of the Brown Square Civic Club. She enjoyed cruising with friends, family trips to Cape Cod and looked forward to visiting with her sisters and brothers.
The funeral will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Stephen Church, 357 Grafton St, Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will be Friday March 22, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Rehab & Nursing Center – Dementia Unit, 101 Plantation Street, Worcester, Ma 01604. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019