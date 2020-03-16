|
Frances L. Simone, 86
Shrewsbury - Frances L. (Mazzamurro) Simone passed peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.
Fran rejoined her late husband of 61 years, Michael C. Simone whom she adored and missed every day since his in death 2014. Fran and Mike were married in Our Lady of Mount Carmel - St. Ann Church in Worcester on September 26,1953 and remained Shrewsbury residents since.
In life, Fran managed two homes…the first, her family's home and the second, the rectory at Saint Anne's Church. On Saturdays, the Simone house was the center of family gatherings. Surrounded by her grandkids, pizza and fried dough were the staple of every get-together. Being with her children and grandkids was what made Fran most happy. Meanwhile, over at Saint Anne's Church Fran made certain the house was a home for the many priests who resided there during her twenty-five years. They too were well fed and felt the presence of an adopted mother who was meticulous in both her cooking and cleaning.
In later years Frances enjoyed trips to the Cape - warm nights filled with seafood dishes and family. She also loved day trips to the casinos and leisurely afternoons spent with friends while enjoying a cup of coffee.
In addition to her husband, Mike she is predeceased by her siblings, Pasquale 'Patsy' Mazzamurro, Rose Monroe (late Joseph), Carmella Olivieri (late John) and Nicholas 'Nick' Mazzamurro.
She leaves her children, Carl M. Simone (Donna) and Joanne M. Rooney (Michael), all of Shrewsbury; her grandchildren, Matthew and Erin Simone, Mackenzie Rooney and Spencer Rooney (Mary Schneider); her great-grandson, Stephan Simone; her sister, Anna Saucier (Bernard 'Butch') of Worcester; her sister-in-law, Leona T. (Dattis) Mazzamurro of Worcester; many nieces & nephews and their families.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Frances' family will gather privately in Saint Anne's Church for her funeral mass and burial in Mountain View Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be announced when overall conditions improve and we will be able to gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate Frances.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Rest in holy and deserved peace Frances…well done thy good and faithful servant. Go easy.
