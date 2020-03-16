Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Simone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Simone


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Simone Obituary
Frances L. Simone, 86

Shrewsbury - Frances L. (Mazzamurro) Simone passed peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Fran rejoined her late husband of 61 years, Michael C. Simone whom she adored and missed every day since his in death 2014. Fran and Mike were married in Our Lady of Mount Carmel - St. Ann Church in Worcester on September 26,1953 and remained Shrewsbury residents since.

In life, Fran managed two homes…the first, her family's home and the second, the rectory at Saint Anne's Church. On Saturdays, the Simone house was the center of family gatherings. Surrounded by her grandkids, pizza and fried dough were the staple of every get-together. Being with her children and grandkids was what made Fran most happy. Meanwhile, over at Saint Anne's Church Fran made certain the house was a home for the many priests who resided there during her twenty-five years. They too were well fed and felt the presence of an adopted mother who was meticulous in both her cooking and cleaning.

In later years Frances enjoyed trips to the Cape - warm nights filled with seafood dishes and family. She also loved day trips to the casinos and leisurely afternoons spent with friends while enjoying a cup of coffee.

In addition to her husband, Mike she is predeceased by her siblings, Pasquale 'Patsy' Mazzamurro, Rose Monroe (late Joseph), Carmella Olivieri (late John) and Nicholas 'Nick' Mazzamurro.

She leaves her children, Carl M. Simone (Donna) and Joanne M. Rooney (Michael), all of Shrewsbury; her grandchildren, Matthew and Erin Simone, Mackenzie Rooney and Spencer Rooney (Mary Schneider); her great-grandson, Stephan Simone; her sister, Anna Saucier (Bernard 'Butch') of Worcester; her sister-in-law, Leona T. (Dattis) Mazzamurro of Worcester; many nieces & nephews and their families.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Frances' family will gather privately in Saint Anne's Church for her funeral mass and burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be announced when overall conditions improve and we will be able to gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate Frances.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

Rest in holy and deserved peace Frances…well done thy good and faithful servant. Go easy.

Arrangements by James & John Heald of

www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -