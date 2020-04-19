|
Frances D. Trotto, 92
Worcester - Frances D. (Campanale) Trotto entered heavens gates on April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Saverio "Sam" F. Trotto. Frances was deeply loved and her memory will be cherished forever by her devoted family, daughters Maureen Trotto, Marie-Annette Amato and her husband Gene Amato, Paula Murgo and her husband Dominic Murgo Sr.; son Ralph Trotto and his husband William Von Rolappe; her siblings, Peter Campanale Sr. and Marie Martucci; her grandchildren, Dominic Murgo Jr., Melissa Murgo, Ross Amato, Kyle Amato, Michelle Smith preceded her in death; and 10 great grandchildren; along with many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends whom were blessed to have known her.
Frances was born January 15, 1928 in Worcester, MA the second child to Vincent and Mary Campanale. Frances was a wartime bride who married her childhood sweetheart, Sam Trotto, whom she was married to for 46 years until his death in 1993. Together they raised four children. She was a devoted daughter, living with and caring for her mother her entire life. As a genuine caregiver it was no surprise that she would pride herself in motherhood; cooking and baking homemade treats, making every holiday, birthday, and Sunday dinner a special event. She spent time gardening and enjoyed doing yard work well into her 80's. Family members and friends were a constant staple in her home as she entertained everyone with family recipes and great times.
Frances enjoyed spending her Saturday nights dancing with Sam at the Froshian Club, Tudor Motor Inn Lounge and loved going line dancing with her friends. She relished in traveling the world with her husband and later on with her son. She adored theater and music and filled her house with Swing, Jazz, Big Band and the likes of Frank Sinatra. She had a real passion for playing golf and enjoyed her Monday night golf league with the girls. Frances had a keen sense of style and was always looking for the newest of fashions, which she embraced daily as a manager of the women's clothing store Audrey's Hide Away in Worcester and The Competition in Westborough. Frances took lots of pleasure in playing cards with her girlfriends. She loved to have a great time and as a member of the Red Hat Society, she was determined to stay active and social well into her later years.
Frances will be remembered for having a zest for life, but most of all, for the love she gave her family. Spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was the most important thing to her. She took enjoyment in attending all of their school, religious, dance, sport, theatre functions and graduations. Her tenacious spirt was infectious and she was always determined to have fun whether it was dressing up for Halloween, carving pumpkins, making Italian cookies, homemade cakes and muffins or playing games. She loved to spend her summer weekends on Cape Cod and Maine and winters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Frances was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Parish.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Beaumont Nursing Home and Hospice Care for the love and support they gave Frances and her family during the past years. Due to the current health crisis, a service to honor Frances' life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the .
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services and entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum will be held privately. A celebration of life service will be planned in the future. Memorial contributions in Frannie's name can be made to the Worcester County Walk to end Alzheimer's, Team Trotto, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Suite 304, Waltham, MA 02452. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020