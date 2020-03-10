Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tufts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Tufts


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Tufts Obituary
Frances A. Tufts, 80

Millbury - Frances A. (Dubickas) Tufts, 80, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10th surrounded by her loving family.

Frances leaves her husband of 56 years, James K. Tufts; three daughters, Annemarie Stiffler of Dover-Foxcroft ME, Mary Herriage and her husband, James of Dudley and Elizabeth Pratt and her husband, Robert of Oxford; six grandchildren, Richard and Thomas Stiffler, Sean and Ryan Herriage and Timothy and Sarah Pratt and her partner, Brian Gove and a sister, Geraldine Cody. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Frances (Yurgutis) Dubickas.

Frances was born in East Chicago, Indiana in 1939. She graduated from Millbury High School in 1957 and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. In addition to raising her family, Frances devoted many years to her nursing career with Millbury District Nursing Society and Worcester VNA. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, vacationing on Cape Cod and sharing her many talents including cooking and crafting. She also enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Frances will be missed by all who knew her. To Mary D., your kindness and friendship meant so much to her. The family would like to thank the Rose Monahan Hospice Home for the wonderful care she received.

Family and friends will honor and remember Frances's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 12th from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral will be celebrated on Friday, March 13th at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester VNA, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester MA 01608. Please visit Frances's tribute:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -