Frances A. Tufts, 80
Millbury - Frances A. (Dubickas) Tufts, 80, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10th surrounded by her loving family.
Frances leaves her husband of 56 years, James K. Tufts; three daughters, Annemarie Stiffler of Dover-Foxcroft ME, Mary Herriage and her husband, James of Dudley and Elizabeth Pratt and her husband, Robert of Oxford; six grandchildren, Richard and Thomas Stiffler, Sean and Ryan Herriage and Timothy and Sarah Pratt and her partner, Brian Gove and a sister, Geraldine Cody. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Frances (Yurgutis) Dubickas.
Frances was born in East Chicago, Indiana in 1939. She graduated from Millbury High School in 1957 and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. In addition to raising her family, Frances devoted many years to her nursing career with Millbury District Nursing Society and Worcester VNA. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, vacationing on Cape Cod and sharing her many talents including cooking and crafting. She also enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Frances will be missed by all who knew her. To Mary D., your kindness and friendship meant so much to her. The family would like to thank the Rose Monahan Hospice Home for the wonderful care she received.
Family and friends will honor and remember Frances's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 12th from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral will be celebrated on Friday, March 13th at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester VNA, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester MA 01608. Please visit Frances's tribute:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020