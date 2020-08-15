1/1
Francesco M. Sciannameo
1946 - 2020
Francesco (Frank) M. Sciannameo, 73

Oxford - Oxford – Francesco M. Sciannameo passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 leaving his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara (Martin), and his five children, his "crown jewels": David, of Lakeland, FL, Amy of Worcester, Mathew of Honolulu, HI, Andrew and his wife Minh of Oxford, and Erin Oliver of Charlton. He was a doting grandfather to his sweet granddaughter, Faye.

He is also survived by his sister Vittoria Visci and her husband Francesco of Worcester, brother Rocco, of Shrewsbury, and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Mauro and Lucia (Gramegna) Sciannameo.

Mr. Sciannameo was born in Gravina di Puglia, Italy on November 24, 1946, and with his family, immigrated to the United States where they first settled on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. After graduating from North High School, he attended Assumption College and earned a master's degree in Environmental Engineering. He retired in 2003 after more than 30 years as an Environmental Engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Department of Environmental Protection.

Proud of his Italian heritage, he was also a dedicated and patriotic American citizen who served in the Army during the Vietnam War and often graciously acknowledged the opportunities he had been afforded by the greatest country in the world.

An enthusiast of classic automobiles, he enjoyed "tinkering" with cars as much as he did driving them, and the complete restoration of a 1962 Jaguar E-Type was his favorite project. Fishing was another hobby, which of course, he cherished most when he was joined by his children. Often described as the "MacGyver-Renaissance Man," there was nothing he could not fix, build, find or figure as long as he had plenty of good lighting and Doo-wop music. His homemade sausage and pizza were second to none.

Frank's career was satisfying, and his pastimes were his entertainment, but his passion was the family for whom he provided everything and loved more than anything. Many times, he spent an entire day calling each one of his children and his granddaughter, just to "check in", and always asked, "Are you happy?"

He is, was, and always will be, "Daddy" to his "Baby Day-da," "Amy Diddle," "Matty Kanatty," "Bubba" and "Erry Kanerry"; Grampa to "Faye-Faye"; and to his wife Barbara, his sweetheart from the age of 15, he is forever, "Frankie."

All services will be private and provided by Mercadante Funeral Home of Worcester.

In lieu of flowers or donations, go for a drive, cast a line, have a catch, call your children, visit your parents.

mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Erin, Fay and family,
My heart goes out to you and your family on the passing of your dad/Grampa.
Xo
Jacki
Jaclyn Spring
Friend
August 15, 2020
We are very sorry for the enormous loss of your husband, father, and grandfather, Frankie. When I was very young on Trenton Street, I remember thinking that Frankie and Barbara were the coolest of the cool teenagers. What a wonderful man and half of a wonderful couple!
Harriet and Eric Kaplan
Harriet Kaplan
Friend
