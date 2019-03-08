|
|
Francis R. Allen, 93
Charlton - Francis R. Allen, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born in his mother's home and farm on Partridge Hill Rd. on November 4, 1925. He built his home and future across the street from where he was born. He married Theresa (Murray) Allen in 1947 and would have a 58 year marriage and five children.
Francis graduated from Charlton High School in 1943, entering the U.S. Navy, Amphibious Forces, seeing action in three critical South Pacific battles. After being honorably discharged in 1946, he came home and met "Terry" on a blind date. He would find a career-engineering. He started at Worcester Trade School, transferred to Worcester Polytechnic for two years, and finished his engineering certification at the Taylor School of Engineering in Uxbridge.
This was all while physically building a new house, finishing his school at night, and beginning his 32 year career as Chief Engineer at Cranston Print Works. He held several licenses including nuclear engineering, master pipe fitters, and stationary engineering.
Francis became a legend, not only to his children, but to hundreds who would be inspired by his love and dedication to the games of baseball and softball. He was so admired, that today the Francis R. Allen Softball Field stands in proud legacy to a man who probably umpired hundreds of games in his 16 years of keeping baseball and softball alive in the small town of Charlton. He was also an active member of St. Joseph's, and held numerous roles in the church.
He was a generous man, with a great sense of humor who never saw a priority more important than his family, whom he cherished. He taught them about helping anyone in need, as well as passing along his love of sports. He loved working with his hands and had several of his creations patented.
Francis will be laid to rest Monday, March 11, beside his beloved wife Theresa, and his son David, who both died in 2005.
He leaves behind his children, Cathy Allen and Linda Allen Kelly of Seattle, WA., Stephen Allen and his wife Mary Eddy of South Yarmouth, and Patricia Allen Rubega and her husband Robert of South Yarmouth, in addition, he leaves his daughters-in-law Brenda Ide Allen of Charlton and Aleta Rey Allen of San Antonio, TX. He treasured his 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren immensely, and leaves an abundance of comical and loving memories of their time with their Grampy.
Calling Hours will be Sunday, March 10 from 5-7 pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd.
Francis' Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H-Putnam Rd., Ext. followed by burial in West Ridge Cemetery, in Charlton
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Hospice of Western and Central Mass., 1325 Springfield St., Feeding Hills, MA. 01030.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit:RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019