Francis I. Amory III
Worcester - Professor Tuck Amory of Worcester, MA, died on Sunday Sept 29th, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at Worcester State University in the Sheehan POD Dining Area on Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held later that afternoon at the Sahara Restaurant on Highland Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tuck's memory may be made to the Mary Cosgrove Dolphin Art Gallery at Worcester State University. To view the full obituary please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019