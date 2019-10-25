Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Amory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Amory III


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Amory III Obituary
Francis I. Amory III

Worcester - Professor Tuck Amory of Worcester, MA, died on Sunday Sept 29th, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at Worcester State University in the Sheehan POD Dining Area on Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held later that afternoon at the Sahara Restaurant on Highland Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tuck's memory may be made to the Mary Cosgrove Dolphin Art Gallery at Worcester State University. To view the full obituary please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.