Francis X. Birch, 79



Worcester - Francis X. Birch, 79, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family at home in Worcester, Massachusetts.



Frank will be remembered dearly by his wife of 57 years, Bernardine (Dragoli) Birch; his daughter Margaret (Birch) Trifero and her husband Richard; his son Christopher Birch and his wife Cathy; his brothers Michael Birch and wife Eileen, and John Birch and wife Norma, and sisters Kathleen Birch and Christine (Birch) Scully; and six grandchildren Christina, Anthony and his wife Rebecca, Katherine and her fiancé Kyle, Marc, Christopher Jr., and Alexa.



Frank is predeceased by his mother and father Francis and Margaret Walsh Birch, and brother-in-law Jay Scully.



Frank was born on March 1, 1941 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Francis Birch and Margaret Walsh Birch. Known for his selfless spirit and quiet demeanor, he was a man of few words, but they were often the wisest. He lived a long and happy life, and was surrounded by Irish and country music, sports, and laughter until the very end. He was the second of four generations to attend St. John's High School in Worcester and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts where he got introduced to his passion for American History. He worked for the City of Worcester, where he was recognized with the Thomas S. Green Award for his exceptional performance and expertise, being an enthusiastic team player, and his community involvement outside of his career. He retired proudly as Director of Public Health. In his personal life he completed a triathlon, helped organize and run Charlie's Road Races, was an active political advocate in state, city, and national campaigns, was on the founding committee that plan the ongoing New Year's Eve celebration "First Night", coached Jesse Burkett Little League and recently donated a batting cage, and cheered on his favorite Boston sports teams the Red Sox and Patriots as a season ticket holder, enjoying tailgating with his son in the late 80's and continued the tradition with his grandchildren.



Frank's love for sports and life never slowed down. He joined a Senior Softball League and played volleyball, and met up with the guys for a McDonald's cup of coffee every Saturday morning.



Frank and Berni enjoyed their winter retreats to Greenacres, Florida where Frank had a community of friends and spent his days playing bocce, softball and swimming.



He will be remembered most for his devoted attention and love for his wife, children and grandchildren. He found his greatest joy in attending every one of his grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals, horseback riding competitions, and being a teacher at "Grandpa School".



Frank's acts of kindness and endless giving will live on through those he so generously touched.



The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the care provided by JHC Hospice, especially nurse Becky and caretaker Bernice. They would also like to express immense gratitude to Laura's Guardian Angels for their guidance, selflessness, and compassion during this time.



The family will receive friends and family on October 1st between the hours of 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester, Massachusetts, followed by a Mass on October 2nd at 10 AM at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester, Massachusetts. Burial will be in Saint John' Cemetery, Worcester.



Family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Worcester Salvation Army – 640 Main Street, Worcester, Massachusetts 01608.





