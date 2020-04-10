Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Francis Bisceglia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bisceglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Bisceglia


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis "Butch" Bisceglia, 79

Westborough - Francis "Butch) W. Bisceglia, 79 of Westboro, formerly of Worcester passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounding by his children.

Butch was born on April 25, 1940, one of five children of Dominic and Angela (Kupusta) Bisceglia. Raised in Worcester, Butch was educated in Worcester Public Schools, and continue his education taking courses at Becker Junior College. Butch served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the end the Korean War and recalled during the Cuban Missile Crisis before being Honorably Discharged. He then worked as a foreman for Adams Carpet and Tile Company many years before retiring.

Butch's wife of 55 years, Marsha C. (Miller) Bisceglia left his side, January 28th, 2016. He is survived by his two devoted children, Dawn Barry and her husband Michael of Worcester ,Marc Bisceglia and his wife Bonnie of Holden,; a brother Patrick Bisceglia of Shrewsbury; five grandchildren, Justin, Carla, Joshua, Gino and Sarah ; seven great grandchildren; Kali, Emery, Abby, Maggie, Dominic, Olivia and Giada. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Besides, his wife and parents, three brothers Vincent, Matthew and John Bisceglia also predeceased him.

Butch was a member of the post 3, Italian American War Veterans. He loved to travel. Butch and Marsha enjoyed trips to many National Parks, Las Vegas, Alaska, the Caribbean and Ireland. He loved playing bocce, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, known affectionately as Papa.

Due to the current conditions, funeral services will be held privately. Burial with military honors will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the St John's Food Pantry, 44 Temple St Worcester 01604.

THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -