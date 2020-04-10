|
Francis "Butch" Bisceglia, 79
Westborough - Francis "Butch) W. Bisceglia, 79 of Westboro, formerly of Worcester passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounding by his children.
Butch was born on April 25, 1940, one of five children of Dominic and Angela (Kupusta) Bisceglia. Raised in Worcester, Butch was educated in Worcester Public Schools, and continue his education taking courses at Becker Junior College. Butch served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the end the Korean War and recalled during the Cuban Missile Crisis before being Honorably Discharged. He then worked as a foreman for Adams Carpet and Tile Company many years before retiring.
Butch's wife of 55 years, Marsha C. (Miller) Bisceglia left his side, January 28th, 2016. He is survived by his two devoted children, Dawn Barry and her husband Michael of Worcester ,Marc Bisceglia and his wife Bonnie of Holden,; a brother Patrick Bisceglia of Shrewsbury; five grandchildren, Justin, Carla, Joshua, Gino and Sarah ; seven great grandchildren; Kali, Emery, Abby, Maggie, Dominic, Olivia and Giada. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Besides, his wife and parents, three brothers Vincent, Matthew and John Bisceglia also predeceased him.
Butch was a member of the post 3, Italian American War Veterans. He loved to travel. Butch and Marsha enjoyed trips to many National Parks, Las Vegas, Alaska, the Caribbean and Ireland. He loved playing bocce, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, known affectionately as Papa.
Due to the current conditions, funeral services will be held privately. Burial with military honors will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the St John's Food Pantry, 44 Temple St Worcester 01604.
THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020