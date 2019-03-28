|
|
Francis J. "Fran" Boratyn Jr., 70
Sutton - Francis J. "Fran" Boratyn Jr., 70, of Mumford Rd. passed away on Thurs. March 28, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years Gail (Violette) Boratyn; 3 sons Jeffrey and his wife Miriam Boratyn of Lewisville, NC, Christopher and his wife Melissa Boratyn of Sutton, and Timothy and his wife Mary Boratyn of Sutton; 4 grandchildren Morgan, Kayleen, Keira, and William; as well as several nieces and nephews, and his lifelong best friends, Michael and Debbie Pellitier. He was the brother of the late Joseph A. Boratyn and Susan E. Castell. Born in Northbridge on Feb. 22, 1949 he was the son of Francis J. Sr. and Elizabeth A. (Quintal) Boratyn and has been a Sutton resident since 1981.
Mr. Boratyn worked as a buyer/ planner at Systematics Inc. in Westborough for 10 years. Previously he was a buyer/ planner for Fen-wall Corp in Ashland for many years. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of 1967 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Mgt. from Worcester State College. Fran proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. An avid movie buff, he loved traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, visits to Scarborough Beach, and always had a home improvement project in the works. He was a member of St. Denis Church in Douglas.
His funeral will be held Tues. April 2 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville with a Mass at 10 am in St. Peter's Church, 39 Church Ave., Northbridge. Calling hours at the funeral home in Whitinsville will be held on Mon. April 1 from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019