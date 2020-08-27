Francis P. Bugbee, Jr
West Brookfield - Francis P. Bugbee passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, in the presence of his beloved wife of seventy one years, Jennie P. (Lizak). He was predeceased by his mother Elsie (Woodward) Bugbee and father, Francis P. Bugbee, Sr. He will be sorely missed by his children Bettyjean Rust and her husband Tom, Mark Bugbee and his wife Pamela, grandchildren Jim Rust and fiancé Jess, Courtney Rust and husband Ricky, Kurt Bugbee, Erin Bugbee, and three great grandchildren, Makenna Rust, and June and Louie Federico. He is survived by his sister, Carol Miner and her husband Gary. Frank also has several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
As a lifelong resident of West Brookfield, Frank enjoyed all the specialness of living in a small, quiet town. Growing up, he spent virtually all his time outdoors hunting and fishing, or participating on town sports teams. Upon high school graduation, he spent three and one half years in the naval air force as a pilot trainee. After leaving the service, he began his career at Warren Pumps as a machinist, eventually working his way up to the position of Human Resource Manager until his retirement. While working and raising a family, Frank attended and graduated from Clark University with a degree in business. Additionally, he participated in community service as a charter member of the Quaboag School Building Committee, the Quaboag School Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees at Country Bank for Savings.
Frank enjoyed many outdoor activities including golfing, skiing, water skiing, boating, and team sports. In his later years his favorite things to do were telling stories, reminiscing, dog sitting, and babysitting his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Regardless of the circumstances, he always had time to entertain his family.
The family extends their thanks to Frank's caregivers from the VNA Hospice. They especially want to thank home care nurses Carmen, Jampa, and activity director Erin who always cared for Frank and Jennie with love. The thoughtful staff at Thirwood Place, South Yarmouth, gave him a comfortable and peaceful home throughout his stay.
Funeral services will be private at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family on the website WWW.Bartlett1620.com
