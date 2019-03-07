|
|
Francis J. Casey, Jr., 60
Lincoln, RI/Brimfield - Francis J. Casey, Jr., 60, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 in his home in Lincoln.
He leaves his two daughters, Shannon Casey of Cranston, RI and Corina Casey and her husband Tomas Matthew Staten of Oxford; his grandson, Thomas Llewyn Casey Staten; his two brothers, David Casey and his wife Brigid of Williamstown and John Casey and his wife Gina of Daytona Beach, FL; his two sisters, Nadine Casey and Colleen Casey, both of Holland; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends, colleagues and students. Francis was born in Worcester on Oct. 31, 1958. He was predeceased by his father, Francis J. Casey, Sr., and his two mothers, Carmen (Trahan) Casey and Suzanne (Lamarine) Casey. He attended Holy Name Elementary School in Worcester, St. John's High School in Shrewsbury and Assumption College in Worcester. Francis was a boy scout from troop 121 in Auburn and worked at Treasure Valley in Paxton. As a scout he was a member of the Order of the Arrow, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Indian Dance Troop of the Pakachoag Lodge.
Francis was a devoted educator for 38 years, first in New Hampshire and then in Rhode Island with the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative. His students were everything to him and he believed in each and everyone of them. He was a member of the Northern RI Collaborative Employees Union and served as its president from 1994-2007. He was also a member of the American Federation of Teachers. He enjoyed cooking and was an amazing chef. Francis was a true outdoorsman who loved hiking, camping with his brothers, family and friends, skiing, swimming, campfires and relaxing at his summer office at Little Alum Pond in Brimfield.
A funeral Mass for Francis will be held on Thursday, March 14th, at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will be private. Calling hours for Francis will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NRICEU Scholarship Fund, send checks to:
CMEFCU, 2145 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019