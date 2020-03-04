|
|
Francis W. Cassidy, 90
Worcester - Francis W. Cassidy, 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in East Longmeadow after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Michael and Selina (Newton) Cassidy and was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade.
His loving wife of 23 years, Phyllis A. (Pearson) Cassidy, passed away in 1974. He leaves his sons, James Cassidy and his wife, Kimberly of East Longmeadow, Michael Cassidy of Princeton and William Cassidy and his wife, Deb of Princeton; his daughters, Susan Cassidy of Onset, Melody Ruggieri and her husband, Michael of Orlando, FL, Kathleen Cassidy of Worcester, Bernadine Pandolfi and her husband, John of Oxford, Carolyn Paskalis of West Boylston and Jean Cassidy-Gallagher and her husband, Scott of Worcester; his sisters, Winifred Tetreault of Worcester and Patricia Mallett and her husband, Paul of Roseville, CA; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Patrick Cassidy; his grandson, James Cassidy; his brothers, Bernard and George Cassidy; and his sisters, Veronica Van Alstyne, Monica Buttrick and Mary Cassidy.
Francis proudly served his country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948. He served aboard the USS Grand Canyon (AD 28) for two years. In 1951, Francis reenlisted in the U.S. Army and served for 6 months before being honorably discharged. He was a Worcester Fireman for over 30 years working on Engine 11 out of the Greendale Fire Station. Francis was a master carpenter and cabinet maker and could be found working small jobs when he wasn't working at the station. He was a former member of the Worcester Men of Song and loved to dance, especially Ballroom dancing. He also enjoyed traveling, boating, gardening, but his greatest joy was spending time with his large Irish family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Francis will be held on Saturday, March 7th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , or the WFD Funeral Committee. Mail either to 62 Piehl Ave., Worcester, MA 01606, c/o WFD Lt John Franco.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020