More Obituaries for Francis Chiampa
Francis Chiampa Jr.


1952 - 2019
Francis Chiampa Jr. Obituary
Francis P. "Frank" Chiampa, Jr.

Charlton - Francis P. "Frank" Chiampa, Jr., 67, of Charlton, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3rd after a lengthy illness. Husband of Ann Marie (Tedeschi) Chiampa. Son of the late Francis P. M.D. and Margaret L. (Fitzgerald) Chiampa. Brother of Eleanor M. Fuller of Warren, RI, Paul F. Chiampa and his wife Joan of Pembroke and David M. Chiampa and his wife Mary Ann of Shrewsbury and the late Richard G. Chiampa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Frank played an important role in raising Ann Marie's twin daughters, Danielle and Jess Proia, and he adored his young grandson Nicholas "Nico" Abbott.

Frank was born and raised in Newton. He graduated from Catholic Memorial High, West Roxbury, Class of 1970. Captain of his high school football team and also his team at Boston State College, from which he graduated with a degree in education. He was a teacher in the Boston School system and a football coach at West Roxbury High. For years played and coached in the City of Newton's recreational men's softball, football and basketball leagues. A very popular athlete many of his friends were drawn to be on his teams.

After teaching, he became a computer support technician and began his own company, Champion Consulting. He also spent time working with the disabled at Life Skills in Webster, MA. Frank's hobbies included chess and weight training. He cared deeply for his pets, especially his beagle Lilly and cat Rocky. Frank left behind many memories of a life filled with love and kindness that will always be treasured by his friends and family.

In keeping with Frank's wishes, private graveside services were held, with immediate family only, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. To view, Frank's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, Shrewsbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
