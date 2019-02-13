|
|
Francis P. Cipriani, 88
Clinton - Francis P. "Fran" Cipriani, 88, died Sunday, February 10, 2019, with his family by his side, after a period of declining health.
Fran leaves his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Evelyn L. (Dee) Cipriani; a son, Paul F. Cipriani and his wife, Kathleen, of Proctor, VT; five daughters: Patricia A. Sandstrom and her husband, Karl, of Lakeway, TX; Catherine Walsh and her husband, Tom, of Naples, Florida; Jane F. Andrew and her husband, Warren, of Concord, NH; Karen L. Hatch and her husband, William, of Little River, SC, and Ann Marie Shumway and her husband, Chris, of Laconia, NH; a sister, Mary Panni of Lancaster; 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Genevieve and Esther Cipriani.
Fran was born in Clinton, son of the late Gustave and Marion (McQuoid) Cipriani and resided in Clinton most of his life. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1948 and Clark University where he majored in Biology and Business. He was a US Navy Veteran and Aviator, serving as a Lieutenant with the Air Anti-Submarine Squadron Thirty-Six.
After serving in the military, Fran returned home to Clinton. For over 40 years, he owned and operated Gus' Electrical Shop in Clinton, a business that he carried on from his father. Late in his career, Fran closed Gus' and worked as the Electrical Inspector for the Town of Clinton. Francis had a reputation as a fair and trustworthy businessman who treated his employees and clients as neighbors and friends. Throughout his career, he worked long hours to assure that his six children all received college educations.
Fran was a life member of St. John the Evangelist Church and former member of the Clinton Rotary Club and Civitan International. Fran's hobbies and interests included photography, airplanes, fishing, skeet shooting, camping, hunting, bicycling, and skiing. He was a deeply devoted husband and father who cherished spending time with his family through the years, particularly time spent in the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 with a Mass at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union Street in Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be considered in memory of Fran, to Alzheimer's Disease Research or Salmon VNA and Hospice Care of Milford. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church Street, Clinton. To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for Fran's family, please visit:
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019