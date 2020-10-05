Francis Cormier

Francis H. "Butch" Cormier, 81
Leicester - Francis H. "Butch" Cormier, 81, a longtime resident of Leicester died Saturday, October 3rd in St. Vincent Hospital. His wife of 60 years, Joan M. (Egan) Cormier died in August. He leaves a son, James M. Cormier and his wife, Gretchen of Worcester; two daughters, Maura Rouleau and her husband, Glenn of Uxbridge and Christine Welden and her husband, Scott of Mansfield, CT; two sisters, Pauline Merhib of Leicester and Terry Sauro and her husband, Joe of Worcester; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Rouleau, Erin Rouleau, Corey Welden, Emily Welden, Sarah Welden, Kayla Boone and her husband, Raymond and Cullen Cormier and his wife, Nyssa; two great grandsons, Russell Cormier and Elijah Boone and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Cormier.
He was born in Whitinsville the son of the late Raymond and Irene (Hebert) Cormier. Butch worked as a meat cutter and meat manager for Stop & Shop for many years. He was a devout and longtime member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. Butch enjoyed spending his time gardening, golfing, and cooking for large family gatherings.
His funeral is Wednesday, October 7th with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.