|
|
Francis E. Cutting, 93
Webster - Francis E. Cutting, 93, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospital in Webster.
Being predeceased by his loving wife Mary J. (Cronin) Cutting, Francis is survived by his son Michael Cutting of Webster; four daughters: Sheila Avakian and her husband Pete of Largo, FL, Mary Ellen Piarulli and her husband Vincent of Oxford, Patricia Ludovico and her husband William of Webster, and Frances Buccini and her husband Michael of Webster; his son-in-law George Duplisea of Grafton; his brother-in-law Robert Cronin and his wife Patricia of Worcester; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; he also leaves many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends; he is predeceased by his daughter Kathleen Duplisea; his brothers James and Alfred; his sisters Helen and June Hebert.
Francis was born in Webster, MA on October 11, 1926, son of the late Louis and Mary Ellen (Meagher) Cutting. Francis served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War; he worked as an iron worker for many years and was a member of the ironworkers local 57. Francis was a faithful member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and was also very active with the VFW, American Legion, the TSKK, the 200 Sportsman Club, and the Booster Club; he enjoyed watching his favorite gameshows with his best friend Mike Mahan, but nothing compared to the joy that filled his heart while he was fishing, hunting, and watching sports with his grandchildren. Francis loved spending time with his big and beautiful family, he will be deeply missed, and will remain in our hearts forever.
Due to current world events, services will be planned and announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Francis.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020