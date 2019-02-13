|
Francis DeMarco
Douglas - Francis DeMarco, 76, passed away January 16 due to brain cancer. The Old Ranger, as he was known to his grandkids, loved history and literature, was passionate about travel, and never missed a planned event featuring a grandchild. A lover of nature he would walk for miles each day by himself, as few could keep pace with him. Francis had a terrific sense of humor and was a great storyteller, he would hold the grandchildren in rapt attention as he described some far fetched scenario that often ended with him wrestling an enormous mythical creature from the sea. He loved his grandkids. One of his favorite things to do was to treat the grandchildren to an ice cream on a warm day and to tell them stories about his talking mule, Noah. Having a raspy voice made it a challenge for him to sing, but that didn't stop him from joining the Worcester Men of Song to sing his beloved barbershop music. Francis valued family above all else, and leaves behind his five siblings, a loving ex-wife, three children, and soon to be eight grandchildren. Private services are planned for the spring.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019