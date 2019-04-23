Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Francis DeSaulnier, 86

Shrewsbury - Francis A. DeSaulnier, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after a brief illness.

Francis was born in Fitchburg, the son of Francis and Alice (Fox) DeSaulnier and had lived in Fitchburg and Marlborough before moving to Shrewsbury in 1988. He owned and operated the Stow Barber Shop in Stow for over twenty years before retiring. He was an avid gardener and loved to spend time with his family.

He leaves his wife of 38 years, Faye K. (Kittredge) DeSaulnier; his two sons, Francis A. DeSaulnier, Jr. of Fitchburg and David K. DeSaulnier of Shrewsbury; his daughter, Lisa A. Emery and her husband, John of Westminster; his brother, William DeSaulnier of Lunenburg; ten grandchildren, Virginia, Juanita, David, Bianca, R.J., Jessica, Samantha, Ali, Jesse and Jayden; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia (Roberto) DeSaulnier; his son, Stephen; and his sisters, Gloria, Pauline, Lillian and Eva.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Francis' family on Thursday, April 25th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling followed by a committal service at 1:30 p.m. at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove Street, Framingham. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
