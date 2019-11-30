Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Francis Erikson, Sr., 86

Worcester - Francis J. Erikson, Sr., 86, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, under the loving care of the Jewish Healthcare Center. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Katherine Erikson and was a graduate of North High School. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara A. Bottcher in 2017. He and Barbara raised five sons and he worked as a wire drawer at the former Worcester Wire Company. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a combat veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Fran loved fishing, going to the beach, and going to Foxwoods. He was also an avid New England sports fan.

He leaves three sons, Francis, Jr., of Worcester; Gary of Driggs,Idaho; and Ronald of Williamsburg, VA; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and Kenneth Erikson.

Calling hours will be held at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Nordgren's on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Hope Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MA Veterans Shelter, 69 Grove Street, Worcester MA 01609.

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
