Francis Angelo "Frank" Filippone, 84
LEOMINSTER - Francis Angelo "Frank" Filippone, age 84, died peacefully March 2nd, 2020 at LifeCare Center in Leominster.
Frank was born in Boston and grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts, attended Edward Devotional School and graduated from Brookline High School and Boston University. Frank served 4 years in the U.S. Army. He met and married his wife of 54 years, Martha Majer in 1964. He then began a long broadcasting career that started at WARE radio in Ware, MA with stops at WKVT radio in Brattleboro Vermont and WSMN radio in Nashua New Hampshire before coming to Fitchburg's WEIM AM-1280 radio (now WPKZ). There he worked in sales, and management and eventually owned the radio station for many years. Frank was a member of the Leominster Rotary where he served as President and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. He served as a director of the Chamber of Commerce. He received the Clara Barton award for his work with the American Red Cross. He received the Community Leadership Award from Fitchburg State College. Frank was a little league coach and helped start the Breakfast for the Bands fundraiser. He also raised funding for the lighting of Crocker Field. Frank enjoyed golf, sports, playing the piano, gardening and his two precious grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Martha, son James of Leominster, daughter Anne Bisbee and her husband Mark, and grandson Andrew of Brookline, NH. And granddaughter Julia Bisbee of Whitefield, NH. And by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son Francis Filippone and his brother's Anthony and Vincent Filippone.
Calling hours will be Friday, March 6th at Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St, Leominster from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be private.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020