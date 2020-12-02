Francis W. Frenier Jr.WEBSTER - Francis W. Frenier Jr. age 94 passed away Monday Dec. 1, 2020 at Webster Manor. He was born and raised in Charlton, Francis was the only child born to Francis Frenier Sr. and Louise (Boucher) Frenier. Francis was raised by his father and relatives when his mom went back home to her family in Canada shortly after his birth. He was educated in Charlton where at grade 5 quit school to work to help his father. Francis is a World War II Army Veteran and also serving in Korea as a construction foreman. After discharge he met and married Malvina (Leblanc) Frenier where they lived in Worcester and raised their children. They moved to Webster in 1955 and has lived here since. He was predeceased by beloved wife, Malvina whom he adored. She passed away in 2005 after 60 wonderful years of marriage. He worked for many construction companies throughout the years, and was a member of Laborer's local 243. He was also a member of the American Legion post 184. He attended Accord adult daycare until his recent illness. He especially enjoyed Thursdays and looked forward to "the girls" coming over to visit. He always had a smile and a kind word and enjoyed being around people. He leaves one son, Francis of Georgia and four daughters, Judy Olson wife of Bob Olson of Worcester, Claire Louise McGovern married to Ronald McGovern of Dudley, Nina Adams wife of Brian Adams of Dayville, CT and Anna Rita Ouelette and her husband Russell Ouelette of Webster. He also leaves Maura O'Dea who he said was his adopted daughter. He leaves over 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 8 great great greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 sons, Louis and Drew Frenier, and Paul LaComfora, and four grandchildren, Drew Frenier Jr, Bill Olson, Stephanie White and Jacqueline Isenberg. Special thanks to Carolyn Rocheleau for the wonderful loving care that was given to Dad enabling us to keep him at home. Please omit flowers, memorial donations may made to the Holy Trinity Church, 68 Lake St., Webster, MA. The funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 AM in The Holy Trinity Church and burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA had been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available where you may post a condolence or light a candle at