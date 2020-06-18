Francis Fullen

Francis X. Fullen, 81
WORCESTER - Francis Xavier Fullen, 81, of Worcester, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Joan C. (Lechinsky) Fullen; three sons, Mark F. Fullen and his wife Tina of Holden, Michael F. Fullen and his husband John Isaza of Laguna Beach, Calif., Matthew F. Fullen and his wife Gail of Worcester, and Marie F. Fullen of Worcester; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Kellie, Timothy, Nicholas, Jonathan, Elisa and Hank; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas, Daniel and David Fullen; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters, Bernadine Dale, Mary Simmons, Patricia Couture and Elizabeth Benoit.
Francis was born in Worcester, son of Thomas J. and Frances (Emco) Fullen, and lived in Worcester all his life.
He served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.
Francis went to work at a young age. For many years, he was involved in distribution for the Sweet Life Foods company, a grocery wholesaler. He supervised the filling of orders and dispatching of deliveries for customers throughout New England. Before retiring, he worked for the Visiting Nurses Association of Worcester for several years.
In retirement he enjoyed time spent with his children and their families especially tricking the little ones into hugs and kisses.
Francis was a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He enjoyed playing golf and pocket billiards. He was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
There are calling hours Saturday, June 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Other funeral arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.