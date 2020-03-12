|
|
Francis Furmanick, 68
PRINCETON - Francis J. Furmanick, 68, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Peter and Eleanore F. (Lambutis) Furmanick and had lived in Worcester before moving to Princeton in 1974.
He leaves his beloved wife of 38 years, Norma J. (Cazeault) Furmanick; his brothers, Peter and Joel Furmanick both of New Hampshire; an uncle, John Lambutis; and many nieces and nephews.
Fran owned and operated Worcester County Radio Service in Princeton for over twenty years. He serviced many police and fire departments throughout Worcester County and was well known by many as "Frank the Radio Man". Previously, he worked as an electronics technician for Worcester Communications Electronics Service, Cyber Comm Inc. and WoRad Inc. He was an antique radio enthusiast who enjoyed finding and restoring old radios. He was an amateur Radio Operator with the call sign K1YI and on a beautiful day you could find him out riding his Harley Davidson. Fran was a kind, generous and caring husband, brother and friend who will be missed by many.
A celebration of life service for Francis will be held on at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Fran's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Road, #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020