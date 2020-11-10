Charlton - Francis "Don" Giorgio, 83, of Charlton, formerly of East Brookfield, passed away surrounded by the ones he loved at home Sunday, November 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Don was born in Worcester, the son of the late Frank and Cecelia (O'Connell) Giorgio. He attended St John's High School, graduated from South High and earned his Bachelor's degree in business from Trinity Southern University. Don also served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard for seven years. Don worked in the operations management field for various companies including Folsom Construction Company and the Buckland Hills Mall many years before retiring. He is survived by his devoted wife and "Love of his Life" for over 59 years, Patricia H. (Cross) Giorgio; the five children he loved dearly and was so proud of, Francis "Don" Giorgio, Jr. of Glenburn, Maine, Dana M. McDonald and her husband James of East Brookfield, Maria Notley with whom they lived, Kevin S. Giorgio and his wife Angela of Charlton, Kenneth J. Giorgio and his wife Diane of East Brookfield; five grandchildren he adored, Katie, Stephen, Diana, Marci, and Francesca; three step grandchildren, Candice, Stephanie, and James; two step great grandsons, Owen and Finley; a brother in law, Kenneth of Georgia; two sisters in law, Joan of Sutton and Gladys of Worcester, nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. In his life, family always came first no matter what and his greatest moments in life were those spent with them during the holidays, special occasions or anytime they could be together.Don was an athlete participating in high school basketball and football. He was the quarterback and captain of his football team all four years of high school. Later, he took great pride in being a football coach during the 70's for the Pop Warner football team, The Worcester Vikings. His players had great affection and respect for him and his team always did well and competed highly.Don also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting with his son and nephews in Maine and golfing with his son in law. He took pride in his physical appearance and spent many hours in his home gym weight training and body building up until his illness.All who knew him enjoyed his quick wit, his sarcasm and his flirtatious personality. Don enjoyed a great glass of wine at the end of the day. He will be missed dearly and loved forever.Funeral services and burial with military honors in Notre Dame Cemetery are private. There are no calling hours. Memorial remembrances in his name can be made to Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.