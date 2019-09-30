|
Francis "Fran" P. Harrity, 72
Hudson - Francis P. Harrity, 72, died on September 27, 2019 at University of Massachusetts Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Hanley) Harrity, his wife of 47 years, and beloved father of Maureen Harrity of Salem, MA and Eileen Harrity and her husband Jason Drury of Auburn, WA.
Fran was born in Clinton, the son of the late Richard T. and Catherine T. (Murphy) Harrity and lived in Hudson all his life.
He was the brother of Mary Stapelfeld and her husband John, Richard Harrity and his wife Mary, and Kathleen Harrity, all of Hudson, and Joseph Harrity who died in 2016. He also had many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He attended St. Michael School and Hudson Catholic High School, graduating in 1965. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for four years, including tours in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. He was honorably discharged in 1970 having achieved the rank of staff sergeant.
Upon returning to Hudson, Fran began a 20 year career at his family printing business, Richard T. Harrity Company of Hudson. He later owned Napa Auto Parts of Hudson and Marlborough before joining Jet Mail Services of Hudson where he worked for over 20 years until his retirement. Fran was a member of St. Michael Parish.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, 20 High Street, Hudson, on Friday, October 4th at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, 278 Cox Street, Hudson. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, October 3rd from 5-8pm at Tighe-Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Community Food Pantry, 28 Houghton Street, Hudson, MA 01749.
Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019