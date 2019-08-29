|
Francis J. Hawkins, Jr.
Worcester - Francis J. Hawkins Jr., 91, of Worcester, MA died Monday, August 26 at his home. His wife of 63 years, Mary R. (Lumb) Hawkins died in 2014. He leaves a son, Francis "Jay" Hawkins, III and his wife, Joan of Sutton; a daughter, Sandra M. Giroux and her husband, Jay of Dudley; a brother, Richard Hawkins; a sister, Janet Darkey and her husband, Bob; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah A. Bostock; a sister-in-law, Irene Hawkins; and a grandson, Francis Hawkins, IV.
He was born in Pittsburgh, PA the son of Francis J. Hawkins, Sr. and Esther (Lange) Hawkins. Francis was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II and the Korean War where he was wounded on the Chosin Reservoir. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal of Honor for his service. In 1999, Mr. Hawkins retired at age 71 from Freedom Federal Savings Bank. In retirement, he and his wife cared for several rescued dogs to help them prepare for adoption. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church, the VFW, and the American Legion.
Funeral service and burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts Veterans' Cemetery, Bourne, MA. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Ave., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019