Francis E. Jacobs, 90
LINWOOD - Francis E. Jacobs, 90, of Center Dr. died Sun. May 5, 2019 at St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Ctr. after an illness.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Joyce M. (Patnode) Jacobs; 7 children Cathy Opatka of Clayton, NC, Michael Mowry of Palm Coast FL, Sharon Hill of Upton, Francine Horniak of Woodstock, CT, James Jacobs of Linwood, Lisa Jacobs of Linwood, and Linda Kondratowicz of Dudley; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and good friends. He was predeceased by a daughter Susan Pocaro and was the last of his 9 brothers and sisters. Born in Whitinsville, MA on Jan. 9, 1929 he was the son of Orrie and Sarah (Dewey) Jacobs and lived here all his life.
Mr. Jacobs worked as a Machinist at the former Whitin Machine Works and ATF Davidson Co. in Whitinsville for 45 years. Always busy he was an avid woodworker who enjoyed remodeling and making toys. He was educated in the Northbridge Public School system and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the Artillery Division. He also served as a volunteer Firefighter on Engine One many years for the Town of Northbridge. A member of Meadowview Gun Club he enjoyed rabbit hunting and trips to New Brunswick Canada with his family in his younger years. An avid vegetable gardener he also was a longtime beekeeper.
His funeral service will be held Thurs. May 9 at 1 pm in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home in Whitinsville are Thurs May 9 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Center, 101 Plantation St. Worcester, MA 01604. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019