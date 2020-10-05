1/1
Francis Kelly
Francis Joseph Kelly, 85

SUDBURY - Francis Joseph Kelly, 85, of Ashland, former longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of his wife of 46 years, the late Marie Eileen (Hingston) Kelly.

A native of Worcester and the proud son of Irish immigrants Simon and Mary (McNamara) Kelly. Frank received a bachelor of arts degree with honors from the College of the Holy Cross, and an MSW from Boston College Graduate School of Social Work. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Frank was very proud of his work as a clinical social worker helping many people for over 33 years.

Devoted father of Francis J. Kelly Jr. of Hurley, NY, Michael R. Kelly and his wife Mary of Front Royal, VA, Kevin S. Kelly and his wife Rose of Forestdale, MA, Kathleen M. Bates and her husband Wayne of Ashland, Maura B. Kelly and her husband Daniel of Ashland; Beloved grandfather of Meghan and Maribeth Kelly, Elizabeth, Katie, and Nai Kelly, Aidan, Ronan, and Finnian Bates, John and Roisin Kelly. He is survived by his sister- in-law, Dawn Kelly of Watertown, CT, the wife of his late brother Simon C. Kelly, Jr. Cherished uncle to several nieces and nephews, as well as great grandfather of three.

A private funeral Mass for Frank will be celebrated Wednesday, October 7, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Sudbury, with interment to follow at Mount Wadsworth Cemetery, Sudbury. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.fatimasudbury.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's memory to: Food For the Poor at foodforthepoor.org, or mail to 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073.

For additional information and to sign the guestbook please visit

Duckett-Waterman.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
