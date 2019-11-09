|
Francis D. Lacombe, 68
AUBURN - Francis D. "Frank" Lacombe, 68, of Auburn, died peacefully on Thursday November 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
Born in Chicopee to Donald E. and Virginia M. (Page) Lacombe, Frank grew up in several places including Massachusetts, Texas, and Colorado, where he attended the U.S. Air Force High School. He attended Westfield State College where he played lacrosse and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years as a military police officer, until his honorable discharge in 1977. His career began with Stanley Home Products, as a salesman, and ended with Bunzl USA, where he worked for more than twenty years, retiring in 2012 as National Jan/San Director.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Rachel M. (Sheil) Lacombe; their two sons, Andrew F. Lacombe and his wife Elizabeth of Worcester, and Joseph M. Lacombe and his wife Mia of Northville, MI; their grandson, "Frankie;" his siblings, Philip Lacombe and his wife Linda of Fairfax Station, VA, Donna Lacombe and her husband Cliff of Piedmont, SC, Michael Lacombe and his wife Lynn of Williamsburg, VA, and Tom Lacombe and his wife Patti of Niceville, FL; and his large extended family, whom he loved so much.
Frank loved watching the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. He coached Little League baseball and youth basketball in Auburn. He enjoyed playing golf and worked at Highfields Golf Course in Grafton during his retirement. He also enjoyed the arts, dabbling in watercolors and strumming his guitar. But most of all, Frank loved babysitting for his grandson, Frankie, always saying it was his "best job ever!"
His family would like to thank the team at Saint Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center, in addition to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, for all the kindness and support Frank received.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Frank's family between 4:00 and 7:00 PM on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's name may be made to the Salvation Army via give.salvationarmyusa.org or to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care via mail: Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923-4539. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit ww.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019