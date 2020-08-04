1/1
Br. Francis Mohr O.C.S.O.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Br. Francis Mohr, O.C.S.O.

SPENCER - Br. Francis Mohr, O.C.S.O. of St. Joseph's Abbey in Spencer, slipped away quietly and peacefully in the abbey infirmary in the middle of the night of Sunday, August 2, 2020 after suffering through a long battle with cancer.

Born George Henry Mohr, in Maywood, New Jersey on August 8, 1927 to Albert Mohr and Catherine Michels, he graduated from Bogata High School in New Jersey and without delay entered the U.S. Army. Afterward, with an honorable discharge in hand he set out to work for a while as an artist for an advertising company and then attended The School of St. Philip Neri in Boston as preparation for entering St. Joseph's Abbey in 1952, where he received the religious name Francis. He pronounced his solemn vows in 1958.

Brother Francis was a gracious example of the hardworking Trappist laybrother. In 1964 he was sent to the Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago to prepare for work in the abbey infirmary. Among several other jobs, he was a tailor at The Holy Rood Guild and for many years he worked tirelessly as purchasing, planning and production manager at the abbey's jams and jelly industry, Trappist Preserves. He was also the abbey's liturgical master of ceremonies. The monks recall his patient assistance as he taught them the rubrics for celebrations on solemnities and special occasions. Perhaps most of all, Brother Francis will be remembered for his gentle, self-effacing manner. Seamlessly blending two cardinal aspects of the monastic life, he was an exemplar of contemplative prayerfulness and generous service.

Brother Francis was predeceased by his parents and his brother Al. In addition to his religious brothers at the abbey, he leaves his sister-in-law Mary, his nieces Cathy and Sharon and his nephew Jim. The monks wish to thank the lay staff at St. Joseph's Abbey Resident Healthcare Facility, the abbey's infirmary, and VNA Hospice for the dedicated care they gave Brother Francis in his final months. With gratitude for the gift of his presence among us, the brothers commend Brother Francis' soul to your prayers. There are no calling hours. Due to restrictions concerning COVID-19 protocols, services and burial are strictly private. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer, 508-885-3992, is directing arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved