Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Helen Church
383 Washington St.
Norwell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Nagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Nagle Obituary
Francis J. Nagle, 93

NORWELL - Francis J. Nagle, age 93, a long-time resident of Norwell, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie (Gallagher) Nagle. Frank leaves his children, Janet Vilandrie and her late husband Pete, Barbara Kumlin and her husband Bob, Chris Nagle and wife Mary, and Joanne Thomka and her husband Wayde. He also leaves his four grandchildren, Joseph Vilandrie, and Allyson, Erin, and Alexander Nagle; his sister Margaret Doxsee and his late sister Bette Bergstrom and his dear friend and companion Harriet Egan, along with many other cherished family and friends.

Frank grew up in Worcester and joined the US Navy at the age of 17. He served on the USS Wilkes Barre during WWII. Frank lived in Norwell for 62 years surrounded by some of the best neighbors anyone could ask for. He worked for Honeywell for over 30 years and in his retirement was a Marshall at Scituate Country Club and worked at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Homes. Frank was compassionate, but spoke his mind when needed. He loved life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer and had the chance to golf all over the world, including Pebble Beach. He also had three holes in one.

No one knows what is coming next for Frank, but the family hopes it includes a golf cart on a beautiful course with Marie sitting next to him birdwatching, a nice cold Schlitz, a baked stuffed lobster, and a hot fudge sundae on the 19th hole.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off rt 123, near State police barracks), Norwell Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Helen Church, 383 Washington St., Norwell followed by interment in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Frank may be made to the Norwell Council on Aging, Pine St., Norwell, MA. 02061 or to the Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St., Hingham, MA. 02043.

For an online guestbook, please visit

www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now