Francis D. O'Connor, 77
AUBURN - Francis D. "Frank" O'Connor, 77, of Auburn, died Monday October 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for Frank will be on Friday October 18th, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. His funeral will be on Saturday October 19, 2019 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St North, Auburn. Frank's complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019