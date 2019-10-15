Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
189 Oxford St North
Auburn, MA
1942 - 2019
Francis O'Connor Obituary
Francis D. O'Connor, 77

AUBURN - Francis D. "Frank" O'Connor, 77, of Auburn, died Monday October 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for Frank will be on Friday October 18th, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. His funeral will be on Saturday October 19, 2019 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St North, Auburn. Frank's complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
