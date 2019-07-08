Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Francis Olson Obituary
Francis Xavier Olson, 59

Holden - Francis Xavier Olson, 59 of Holden, formerly of Webster passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Monday, July 8th 2019 after a long series of medical challenges. A period of calling hours will be held Thursday, July 11th from 8:30am to 10:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the telegram.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019
