|
|
Francis X Olson, 59
Holden - Francis Xavier Olson, 59 of Holden, formerly of Worcester and Webster, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, on Monday, July 8th, 2019, after a long series of medical challenges, surrounded by his loving family.
Francis was born and raised in Worcester, one of five children of the late Robert F. Olson, Sr. and Frances M. (Catanzaro) Olson. He attended Burncoat Sr. High school and has lived in Worcester, Webster and Holden. In September of 1982, Francis's life changed when he married the "Love of his life," Kathleen Naujokas. In September, he would have celebrated his 60th birthday, as well as 37 years of marriage to Kathleen.
As a young man, Fran worked in several locations as an automotive mechanic. He loved to share his knowledge of this trade with all who needed auto repairs of any kind. Scuba diving was his favorite hobby before his ill health in 1998, and he also gave instruction among the waves of the Atlantic. He experienced these adventures while employed 25 years with the former Paul Revere/Unum Insurance Co., rising through the ranks from facilities to disability underwriting and finally as a rating analyst.
He is survived by the family he cherished; His wife Kathleen; son, Peter; his mother, Frances M. (Catanzaro) Olson; a brother, Robert F. Olson, Jr and his wife Debra of Millbury; sisters, Regina F. Namin and her husband Reza of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Patricia F. Morrissey and her husband Kevin of Boylston; his beloved dog and best friend, "Jimmy"; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended loving family and very close friends. In addition to his father, a sister Joan F. Olson passed away unexpectedly in 2005.
Francis truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important parts of his life and had room in his heart for everyone he met. As a father, he was an enthusiastic sports fan, notably of football and hockey. Some of the greatest moments in his life were those spent with his son Peter as Worcester Sharks and Providence Bruins season ticket holders. He was very generous with his love, time and resources as an active member of Next Level Church in Holden, serving on the guest services team, community breakfast committee, volunteering wherever needed, and in the same capacity in Webster as a member of St Joseph Basilica's Knights of Columbus Council #12980, where his homemade clam chowder was a massive hit at all Lenten Fish Fry's and the Polish Festival. Francis had a passion for cooking; he found great enjoyment in the kitchen at home, as well as with both the Knights and Next Level Church, preparing something wonderful for all to enjoy. His unwavering faith kept him grounded through all life's challenges. His passing leaves a hole in everyone's heart, but his loving and caring soul will never be forgotten.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours, which will be held Thursday, July 11th from 8:30 am to 10:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St, followed by a procession to Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Rd. in Shrewsbury where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in his name can be made to either, St Anne's Church Medical Clinic, 130 Boston Turnpike Rd, or the Worcester location of Next Level Church, 112 Crescent St, West Boylston, MA 01583.
The Olson Family would like to thank all medical teams involved in helping Francis through his challenges - Dr. Andrew Miller and his office staff in Douglas, the third floor staff, and ICU 6 and 7 at UMASS Medical School campus, as well as the caring team at Beth Israel.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019