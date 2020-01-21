|
|
Francis J. Pechulis, 91
WHITINSVILLE - Francis J. Pechulis, 91, of Farmington, CT, formerly of Whitinsville, MA, passed into eternal life on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Clara A. (Forsythe) Pechulis in 2012.
He is survived by three daughters, Kathleen A. Kmiotek and her husband Stanley of Tolland, CT, Jane F. Purple and her husband Glenn of Avon, CT, and Beth P. Warengo of Mesa, AZ; six grandchildren, Chrystalle Ball and her husband Jeremy, Rebecca Millard and her husband Jeffrey, Douglas Kmiotek and his wife Megan, Matthew Purple and his wife Claire, Katherine Purple, and Sarah Gohn and her husband Peter; one great grandson, John Kmiotek, and two other great grandchildren on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Fran was predeceased by his siblings Louis T. Pechulis, Jr., Katherine Pechulis, Elizabeth Kelleher and Barbara Becher.
Born in Fitchburg, MA on November 17, 1928, Fran was the son of Louis T. and Miriam (Gilchrest) Pechulis. After graduating from Uxbridge High School at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served during the end of the World War II era and was stationed in South Korea. He later went on to earn a degree in engineering and had a lengthy career with Raytheon and GTE Sylvania, retiring from the latter in 1992.
Throughout his life, Fran enjoyed a number of hobbies and activities, including scuba diving, gardening, fishing, sailing, woodworking, skiing, and brewing his own beer. He was one of the original members of the Fitchburg diver rescue team and he was also a member of the Charles E. Rice American Legion Post in Uxbridge. He had a passion for music, especially from the Big Band Era, and also was a devoted follower of the Northbridge Valley Airs drum and bugle corps in the 1960's and 1970"s. In his retirement years, he greatly enjoyed working on his computer, learning new related technology and assisting others with their computers.
Fran was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at the pool and beach, boating and visiting museums, as well as attending their sporting events, recitals and graduations over the years. He also made memorable trips to Walt Disney World with his family.
Fran was a longtime member of St. Patrick Church in Whitinsville where he and Clara were married in 1954.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring Street, Whitinsville, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m in St. Patrick Church, 1 Cross Street., Whtinsville. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday, January 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations may be made in Fran's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at StJude.org. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020