Francis W. "Babe" Pedone, Sr., 86
CHARLTON - Francis W. "Babe" Pedone, Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Charlton Manor Rest Home where he lived for the last year. He was 86 years old.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Nicola and Marie (DiGregorio) Pedone. He attended Gage Street School and in 1951 enlisted in the Marines and served in the Korean War. He was a meat manager at Big Discount grocery stores for many years and for a short period owned and operated Holden Meat & Seafood. In his semi-retirement, he worked at Goretti's Market where he enjoyed working and had many friends.
He and his wife Helen (Croteau), who passed away in 2012, raised a family in Worcester. Francis was a dedicated husband and father and spent many hours on the sidelines watching and supporting his children and grandchildren as they played sports. He and Helen retired in Shrewsbury and spent many years traveling to Florida during the winters. He loved to play golf and cards with family and friends and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
He leaves his sons, Francis and his wife Susan of Spencer and Nicholas and his wife Shirley of Worcester, his grandchildren, Christina, Elizabeth, and Evan; his great grandchildren, Jayson and Jocelynn; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He is predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Migliozzi, Helen Thibeault, and Rose Pedone, and his brothers Vincent "George" Pedone, and Carlo Pedone.
Thank you to Charlton Manor Rest Home for the tender care and emotional support they provided Francis in the last year of his life.
Services for Francis will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass at 10 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Millbury. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, November 7th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. To share your thoughts and memories of Francis, please visit his personal guestbook at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019