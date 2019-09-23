|
|
Francis W. "Fran" Rimkus, 91
Shrewsbury - Francis W. "Fran" Rimkus, 91, Longtime resident of Shrewsbury, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, with family by his side. He was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the son of John and Katherine Rimkus and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1946.
He is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Richard) Rimkus of Shrewsbury, his children, Joanne Billings and her husband Richard of Northborough, Janice Wingood and her husband Duncan of Suffield, Connecticut, Katherine Grenier and her husband Joseph of North Falmouth and John Rimkus and his partner Susan Cusson of Shrewsbury. He also leaves his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Joseph and John Kozloski and his sister Helen Lakutis all of Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
Fran served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked as a pressman in Worcester for 50 years, retiring in 1996. He was a past Grand Knight and member of The Shrewsbury Knights of Columbus, Adelphi Council 4181. He was the coordinator of the Shrewsbury Senior Center newsletter and a volunteer driver with the meals-on-wheels program. He enjoyed summers in Old Orchard Beach, gardening, golfing, bowling, bocce and followed all Boston sports teams.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers from the VNA Hospice Service, Worcester and Home Instead Senior Care of Northborough.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street. Shrewsbury on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. To view Fran's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019