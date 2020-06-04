Francis A. SendrowskiWorcester - Francis Anthony "Frank" Sendrowski died on June 2, 2020 at University of Massachusetts Medical Center after a period of declining health. Born in Lawrence and raised in Clinton, Frank was the son of Francis Stephen and Genevieve (Wotjkun) Sendrowski. Frank graduated Saint John's High School, Merrick College and Northeastern University. After receiving his bachelor's degree, he spent three years in the Peace Corps in Nepal where he became fluent in Nepalese. Following his stint in the Peace Corps he traveled extensively for a year in Asia and Indonesia. While obtaining his master's degree, he served as a Peace Corps Recruiter for colleges in the northeastern US. He later worked primarily in human services organizations in various administrative capacities. Most recently, he was employed for more than twenty years at Stetson School, from where he ultimately retired as the Human Resource Director. His professional career was distinguished by his untiring advocacy for at-risk children. Frank was a loving, generous, and caring husband, father and grandfather who will be remembered for his kind demeanor and wonderful sense of humor. He was an amateur drummer and musician. As a young man, he played in several college bands and later enjoyed jamming with other fellow musicians. He played basketball while at Merrimack College and had a lifelong love of the sport. Later in life, he played golf at the Leicester Country Club and also bowled in the senior league at Bayberry Bowling Center. Frank was an avid New England sports fan. He loved to entertain and thoroughly enjoyed cooking his famous meals while listening to music.Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Maureen Sendrowski and his two loving sons, Brian and his wife Laura Kissane, and Brendan and his wife Samantha, all of Worcester. Frank also leaves two cherished grandchildren Lana and Finn Sendrowski. Also surviving him is his brother, Dr. David Sendrowski and his wife Dr. Lori Floyd of Cota de Caza, California, and a special cousin, Sharon Sendrowski of Worcester. Frank also leaves many cousins, sisters-and-brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews in Delaware, Maryland, California, and Florida. The family is grateful for the dedicated compassionate care and support provided by UMass Memorial Health Care and Salmon Hospice during the last few weeks of Frank's life. Private services in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, were held for immediate family. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Frank's life at a later date when we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or WICN Public Radio, 50 Portland St., Worcester, MA 01608. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water Street, Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at