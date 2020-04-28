|
Francis C. St. Denis, 86
AUBURN - Francis C. "Frank" St. Denis, 86, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn.
Born and raised in Worcester, Frank was one of five children born to the late William and Loretta (Manseau) St. Denis. He was a graduate of Commerce High School, before attaining his Bachelor's degree in Education from Fitchburg State University. Frank then enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for several years. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to school and received his Master's degree from Worcester State University. He attended College of the Holy Cross for his graduate studies. For many years, Frank taught science, biology, and physics at Burncoat Senior High School and Doherty High School.
When he wasn't teaching, Frank could be found fishing and lobstering on the Cape. He was also the track coach at Doherty High School and Clark University for some time.
In addition to his beloved wife, Rita I. (Cox) St. Denis, Frank is survived by his son, Thomas J. St. Denis of Brazil; his granddaughters, Kristen Lewis of Auburn, and Kerri Lewis and her partner Kayla of Webster; his siblings, Loretta Benoit of Leicester, Raymond Hamilton of Florida, and Dora St. Denis of Worcester; and several nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Christine R. (St. Denis) Quinn; and his brother, Donald St. Denis.
Services will be held privately for Frank's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abby's House, 52 High St., Worcester, MA, 01609 and to the McAuley Nazareth Home for Boys, Inc., 77 Mulberry St., Leicester, MA 01524. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA is honored to assist with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for Frank's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020