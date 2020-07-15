1/1
Francis Tattan Jr.
Francis D. Tattan Jr. 86

HUBBARDSTON - Francis David Tattan Jr. 86, died peacefully on July 13,2020 following an illness, surrounded by his loving family, at the University Campus of U Mass Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of 60 plus years to Joan (Wolk) Tattan. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Francis David Tattan Sr., and Gertrude (Casey) Tattan. Although he was a civil engineer for the state of Massachusetts for 30 years, he was an accomplished carpenter and farmer. Francis was a member of the Hubbardston Lions Club for 40 years. Besides his wife , he is survived by his three children, Michael David Tattan of Cummington, MA, Glenn William Tattan his wife Suzanne of Petersham, Kathleen Grant Barney and her husband Alfred of Atkinson, NH; a brother William Tattan and sister Barbara Sinnott; grandchildren, Katharine Tattan, Daniel Tattan, William Tattan, Peter Tattan, Sarah Barney, Alfred Barney, Matthew Barney. A graveside service will be held on Saturday (July 25, 2020) 10:00AM at Rural Glenn Cemetery Route 68 in Hubbardston. (Driving toward Holden the first cemetery is Brookside, the second is Rural) . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Francis may be made to the Hubbardston Lions Club. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Road, in Barre. Please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store to plant a memorial tree in the name of Francis D. Tattan Jr.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rural Glenn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
